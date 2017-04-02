About this product
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 13.49% CBD 00.05%
About this strain
Silver Back by Colorado Seed Inc. is a potent and mysterious strain. With unknown Hawaiian genetics that mutated during mainland propagation, this strain was described as a “boutique Hawaiian crystal-beast.” Silver Back may never make it to market due to its small yield, but the genetics have found their way into other CO Seed crosses, like Silver Cindy and Silver Nina.
Silver Back effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
53% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
