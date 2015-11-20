About this strain
Sour LSD is a balanced hybrid strain that brings the best of its parent strains: the sour, funky aroma of Sour Bubble and the trippy headspace provided by the hybrid LSD. Elevating the senses to new heights, Sour LSD is a great companion strain for enjoying the outdoors or creative activities. This BOG Seeds creation is a nostalgic throwback for all fans of Barney's Farm's original LSD, as it carries similar active traits only with a little more body relaxation.
Sour LSD effects
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
