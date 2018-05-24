About this product
Arcadia Brands 2 pack 60mg each.
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form. We handcraft our medicinal edibles & products, using only a solventless extraction process. This insures you get a clean, strain specific, full spectrum product. Our extraction process, only pressing full buds, helps to ensure you get more cannabinoids and terpenes. This process provides a more pure consistent and balanced product the way mother nature intended
Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, as well as other medical professionals. Each batch of extract is tested for quality control and consistency. We pride ourselves as being one of the premiere solventless cannabis extraction companies and our diverse line of edibles and extracts are designed to provide “Peace and Simplicity”.