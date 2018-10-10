About this product
Arcadia Brands 3 pack 60mg each.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form. We handcraft our medicinal edibles & products, using only a solventless extraction process. This insures you get a clean, strain specific, full spectrum product. Our extraction process, only pressing full buds, helps to ensure you get more cannabinoids and terpenes. This process provides a more pure consistent and balanced product the way mother nature intended
Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, as well as other medical professionals. Each batch of extract is tested for quality control and consistency. We pride ourselves as being one of the premiere solventless cannabis extraction companies and our diverse line of edibles and extracts are designed to provide “Peace and Simplicity”.