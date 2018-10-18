Arcturus
Banjo Live Resin Sauce 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Banjo effects
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
