About this product
Live Resin THCa Vape Carts
***Please note that carts cannot be shipped to a PO Box***
Introducing our Live Resin THCa Vape Carts, these are some of the best vape cartridges in the world! This super premium exotic cannabis oil is made from our 99% THCa hemp diamonds, CBD live resin and steam distilled cannabis terpenes. The combination of cannabinoids and terpenes in these carts activate the entourage effect, providing a very euphoric, relaxing, and balanced experience and making these vape carts versatile and great for any time of day. The cannabis derived terpenes taste fantastic and transform the effects of each strain into a unique experience via the entourage effect.
We use O2Vape all glass carts that provide the best airflow on the market, but keep in mind that these vape carts are slightly larger than traditional carts and may not fit in certain batteries. These all glass THCa Vape Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V. We recommend the O2Vape Flip Ultra battery, you can find it here. Our revolutionary high tech all glass carts are 12mm wide.
THCa Vape Cart specifics:
THCa – 42.2%
CBDa – 21.3%
CBDVa – 15.3%
CBCa – 0.91%
THCVa – 0.81%
D9 THC – 0.26%
81.8% Total Cannabinoids
9% Terpenes in each cart
Available strains:
GG4 – Hybrid
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
Venom OG – Hybrid
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Bundle 1 includes the 7, one ml carts listed below:
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Venom OG – Hybrid
GG4 – Hybrid
Bundle 2 includes the 6, one ml carts listed below:
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
At Arete, the goal with our THCa Vape Cartridge is to provide you a superior unique product that provides the most incredible amount of relief and flavor you have ever experienced with a hemp product.
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and Cannabis terpenes
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge should be stored in a cool dark place when not being used.
***Please note that carts cannot be shipped to a PO Box***
Introducing our Live Resin THCa Vape Carts, these are some of the best vape cartridges in the world! This super premium exotic cannabis oil is made from our 99% THCa hemp diamonds, CBD live resin and steam distilled cannabis terpenes. The combination of cannabinoids and terpenes in these carts activate the entourage effect, providing a very euphoric, relaxing, and balanced experience and making these vape carts versatile and great for any time of day. The cannabis derived terpenes taste fantastic and transform the effects of each strain into a unique experience via the entourage effect.
We use O2Vape all glass carts that provide the best airflow on the market, but keep in mind that these vape carts are slightly larger than traditional carts and may not fit in certain batteries. These all glass THCa Vape Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V. We recommend the O2Vape Flip Ultra battery, you can find it here. Our revolutionary high tech all glass carts are 12mm wide.
THCa Vape Cart specifics:
THCa – 42.2%
CBDa – 21.3%
CBDVa – 15.3%
CBCa – 0.91%
THCVa – 0.81%
D9 THC – 0.26%
81.8% Total Cannabinoids
9% Terpenes in each cart
Available strains:
GG4 – Hybrid
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
Venom OG – Hybrid
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Bundle 1 includes the 7, one ml carts listed below:
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Venom OG – Hybrid
GG4 – Hybrid
Bundle 2 includes the 6, one ml carts listed below:
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
At Arete, the goal with our THCa Vape Cartridge is to provide you a superior unique product that provides the most incredible amount of relief and flavor you have ever experienced with a hemp product.
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and Cannabis terpenes
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge should be stored in a cool dark place when not being used.
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Live Resin THCa Vape Carts
***Please note that carts cannot be shipped to a PO Box***
Introducing our Live Resin THCa Vape Carts, these are some of the best vape cartridges in the world! This super premium exotic cannabis oil is made from our 99% THCa hemp diamonds, CBD live resin and steam distilled cannabis terpenes. The combination of cannabinoids and terpenes in these carts activate the entourage effect, providing a very euphoric, relaxing, and balanced experience and making these vape carts versatile and great for any time of day. The cannabis derived terpenes taste fantastic and transform the effects of each strain into a unique experience via the entourage effect.
We use O2Vape all glass carts that provide the best airflow on the market, but keep in mind that these vape carts are slightly larger than traditional carts and may not fit in certain batteries. These all glass THCa Vape Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V. We recommend the O2Vape Flip Ultra battery, you can find it here. Our revolutionary high tech all glass carts are 12mm wide.
THCa Vape Cart specifics:
THCa – 42.2%
CBDa – 21.3%
CBDVa – 15.3%
CBCa – 0.91%
THCVa – 0.81%
D9 THC – 0.26%
81.8% Total Cannabinoids
9% Terpenes in each cart
Available strains:
GG4 – Hybrid
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
Venom OG – Hybrid
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Bundle 1 includes the 7, one ml carts listed below:
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Venom OG – Hybrid
GG4 – Hybrid
Bundle 2 includes the 6, one ml carts listed below:
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
At Arete, the goal with our THCa Vape Cartridge is to provide you a superior unique product that provides the most incredible amount of relief and flavor you have ever experienced with a hemp product.
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and Cannabis terpenes
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge should be stored in a cool dark place when not being used.
***Please note that carts cannot be shipped to a PO Box***
Introducing our Live Resin THCa Vape Carts, these are some of the best vape cartridges in the world! This super premium exotic cannabis oil is made from our 99% THCa hemp diamonds, CBD live resin and steam distilled cannabis terpenes. The combination of cannabinoids and terpenes in these carts activate the entourage effect, providing a very euphoric, relaxing, and balanced experience and making these vape carts versatile and great for any time of day. The cannabis derived terpenes taste fantastic and transform the effects of each strain into a unique experience via the entourage effect.
We use O2Vape all glass carts that provide the best airflow on the market, but keep in mind that these vape carts are slightly larger than traditional carts and may not fit in certain batteries. These all glass THCa Vape Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V. We recommend the O2Vape Flip Ultra battery, you can find it here. Our revolutionary high tech all glass carts are 12mm wide.
THCa Vape Cart specifics:
THCa – 42.2%
CBDa – 21.3%
CBDVa – 15.3%
CBCa – 0.91%
THCVa – 0.81%
D9 THC – 0.26%
81.8% Total Cannabinoids
9% Terpenes in each cart
Available strains:
GG4 – Hybrid
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
Venom OG – Hybrid
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Bundle 1 includes the 7, one ml carts listed below:
Ghost Train Haze – Sativa
Jack Herer – Sativa
Durban Poison – Sativa
9 Pound Hammer – Indica
GDP – Indica
Venom OG – Hybrid
GG4 – Hybrid
Bundle 2 includes the 6, one ml carts listed below:
Yoda OG – Indica
Forbidden Fruit – Indica
Cherry Pie – Indica
Mimosa – Sativa
Blue Dream – Sativa
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid
At Arete, the goal with our THCa Vape Cartridge is to provide you a superior unique product that provides the most incredible amount of relief and flavor you have ever experienced with a hemp product.
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and Cannabis terpenes
>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge should be stored in a cool dark place when not being used.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Arete
***Discreet Home Delivery***
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED PERIODICALLY***
We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!
***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED PERIODICALLY***
Notice a problem?Report this item