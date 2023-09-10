Live Resin THCa Vape Carts

***Please note that carts cannot be shipped to a PO Box***



Introducing our Live Resin THCa Vape Carts, these are some of the best vape cartridges in the world! This super premium exotic cannabis oil is made from our 99% THCa hemp diamonds, CBD live resin and steam distilled cannabis terpenes. The combination of cannabinoids and terpenes in these carts activate the entourage effect, providing a very euphoric, relaxing, and balanced experience and making these vape carts versatile and great for any time of day. The cannabis derived terpenes taste fantastic and transform the effects of each strain into a unique experience via the entourage effect.



We use O2Vape all glass carts that provide the best airflow on the market, but keep in mind that these vape carts are slightly larger than traditional carts and may not fit in certain batteries. These all glass THCa Vape Cartridge is a standard 510 thread and fits most battery’s, ideal voltage is 2.6 to 3.4V. We recommend the O2Vape Flip Ultra battery, you can find it here. Our revolutionary high tech all glass carts are 12mm wide.



THCa Vape Cart specifics:

THCa – 42.2%

CBDa – 21.3%

CBDVa – 15.3%

CBCa – 0.91%

THCVa – 0.81%

D9 THC – 0.26%

81.8% Total Cannabinoids

9% Terpenes in each cart



Available strains:

GG4 – Hybrid

Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid

Venom OG – Hybrid

Ghost Train Haze – Sativa

Jack Herer – Sativa

Durban Poison – Sativa

Mimosa – Sativa

Blue Dream – Sativa

9 Pound Hammer – Indica

GDP – Indica

Yoda OG – Indica

Forbidden Fruit – Indica

Cherry Pie – Indica



Bundle 1 includes the 7, one ml carts listed below:

Ghost Train Haze – Sativa

Jack Herer – Sativa

Durban Poison – Sativa

9 Pound Hammer – Indica

GDP – Indica

Venom OG – Hybrid

GG4 – Hybrid



Bundle 2 includes the 6, one ml carts listed below:

Yoda OG – Indica

Forbidden Fruit – Indica

Cherry Pie – Indica

Mimosa – Sativa

Blue Dream – Sativa

Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid



At Arete, the goal with our THCa Vape Cartridge is to provide you a superior unique product that provides the most incredible amount of relief and flavor you have ever experienced with a hemp product.



>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge has zero additives, the only ingredients in this product is whole hemp extract and Cannabis terpenes



>>>Our THCa Vape Cartridge should be stored in a cool dark place when not being used.



