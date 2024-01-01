Super Fire Canna Mix

by Arete Hemp
Our Super Fire Canna Mix is a one-of-a-kind product that you can’t find anywhere else! It’s a shake blend from a variety of flower strains, yielding a well rounded ratio of cannabinoids! The shake mix is made of 50% THCa flower, 25% CBD flower, and 25% CBG flower, making for an incredible and unique product that contains a potent full spectrum cannabinoid profile! This shake is fantastic for smoking or making edibles and gives you outstanding effects.

Composition – 50% THCa Flower | 25% CBD Flower | 25% CBG Flower
THCa – 10.2%
CBDa – 4.9%
CBGa – 4.5%
CBCa – .4%
Delta 9 THC – 0.115%
Total Cannabinoids – 20.7%

We are a family owned and operated company that is purpose driven with the sole intensions of helping others! Not only are we working hard to bring the purest organic natural products to market, with every purchase of any Arete Product, you are not only supporting your health, you are also supporting various life changing charities specially chosen for their outstanding work!

***MORE PRODUCTS ADDED PERIODICALLY***
