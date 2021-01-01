Arizer
About this product
Small Size, BIG performance
Our unique hybrid heating system utilizes a pure borosilicate glass vapor path to deliver smooth & tasty vapor. 5 Preset temperatures for light or thick vapor to suit your needs and preferences.
Spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning with our two-piece system. The removable glass mouthpiece is cleaned with ease and the device itself is maintenance free.
Top Portable Vaporizer Award – LIFT & Co. CCAs 2017
Carefully Sourced, High Quality Components
Built to Last, Manufactured to ISO Quality Standards
Industry Leading Customer Service
Manufacturer’s Warranty
What’s Included
1 x Air Portable Micro-Heater
1 x Air Battery
1 x Air Charger / Power Adapter
1 x Air Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)
1 x Air Glass Aroma Tube (70mm)
1 x Air Glass Aroma Dish
1 x Air Belt-Clip Carry Case
1 x Air Clear Protective Silicone Skin
2 x Air Silicone Stem Caps
1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool
1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals
1 x Air Owner’s Manual
