Introducing the Air MAX dry herb vaporizer by Arizer. Experience the latest innovations in our portable multi-purpose diffuser technology. Featuring upgraded Custom Session Settings, automatic display inversion, Dark Mode, new rapid-heating ceramic technology, USB-C charging, and a high capacity 26650 lithium-ion battery. Over 16 years of industry experience built into every unit.
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.