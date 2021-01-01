Loading…
Logo for the brand Arizer

Arizer

ArGo

About this product

Ultimate Portability - Go Discreetly. Go Farther. Go Longer. Go Prepared.

Go The Distance - All the power you need with High Capacity, Rechargeable, Interchangeable Batteries, USB charging & Use While Charging.

The Arizer Way - Simple and easy to use. Pure and Tasty Vapor. Maintenance Free.

Go with Confidence - Built to last with only the highest quality components. Backed by a limited 2-year warranty & Industry Leading Customer Service.

WHAT’S INCLUDED
1 x ArGo Portable Micro-Heater
1 x ArGo Battery
1 x ArGo USB Charger /Power Adapter
2 x ArGo Glass Aroma Tube
1 x ArGo Belt-Clip Carry Case
2 x ArGo Silicone Stem Caps
1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool
4 x ArGo Stainless Steel Filter Screens
1 x ArGo Owners Manual
