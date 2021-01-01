About this product

Utilizing a sleek and compact design concept, the Solo measures 4.5 “ in Height and 1.75” in Diameter, conveniently fitting inside the palm of your hand.



A rock solid outer shell accompanies the Solo protecting the unit from scratching and general wear and tear. Internally, a solid foundation surrounds the ceramic heating element, adding an extra layer of durability.



Simplicity at Its Best

Unique 2-piece system is easy to use and easy to clean, making the unit itself basically maintenance free. Variable temperature settings and auto shut-off makes life simple.



Powerful Performance

Up to 2 hours of continuous battery run time and a use While Charging feature keeps the power coming non-stop. Add an optional charging clock for even more convenience.



Proven Longevity

Years of customer satisfaction attests to the durability and efficiency of our original portable vaporizer model. producing quality vapor since 2011.



Easy to use

Compact & lightweight design

Completely portable - no cords or wires

High quality Lithium Ion Battery - 1 - 2 Hours of continous use!

LED Temperature Control System

Utilizes glass instead of plastic



What’s Included

1 x Solo Portable Micro-Heater

1 x Solo Charger

1 x Solo Glass Aroma Tube (Curved)

1 x Solo Glass Aroma Tube (110mm)

1 x Solo Glass Aroma Dish

2 x Solo Silicone Stem Caps

1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals

1 x Solo Instructions Booklet