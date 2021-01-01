About this product

High Power / High Performance

Reliable all-day vaping with up to 20 uses per charge. Heavy duty vaporizer, heats up 3x times faster. Improved Airflow. Hits Hard. Thick Clouds.



BORO-SILICATE GLASS

High Quality Medical Grade Components and an all-glass vapor path delivers pure & tasty vapor every time.



SIMPLICITY BY DESIGN

Meticulously designed and precisely engineered with unmatched attention to quality. The Solo II requires very little maintenance so you can spend your time using it and not cleaning it!



PERFECTLY PORTABLE

Comfortable & Ergonomic Design. Compact, Lightweight & Durable. Includes everything you need for quick and easy use on the go!



PRECISION MATTERS

Custom Session Settings (only from Arizer) and precise temperature control adjustable in 1-degree and 10-degree increments give you the freedom of choice without the need for apps or gimmicks.



What’s Included

1 x Solo II Portable Micro-Heater

1 x Solo II Charger / Power Adapter

1 x Solo II Glass Aroma Tube (90mm)

1 x Solo II Glass Aroma Tube (110mm)

1 x Solo II Glass Aroma Dish

1 x Solo II Belt-Clip Carry Case

2 x Solo II Silicone Stem Caps

4 x Solo II Stainless Steel Filter Screens

1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals

1 x Solo II Owner’s Manual