 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Arnold Law - Oregon
Arnold Law - Oregon Cover Photo

Arnold Law - Oregon

Powerful Advocacy. Proven Results.

The Arnold Law Team
The Arnold Law Team

About Arnold Law - Oregon

The Oregon cannabis industry requires legal expertise in multiple areas of the law that traditional business law firms are not equipped to deal with: administrative law, criminal defense, federal criminal law, business disputes, legal ethics related to advising marijuana businesses, etc. Our law firm has aggressive attorneys for dealing with cannabis-related business disputes as well as transactional lawyers for drafting operating agreements to assist with gaining regulatory compliance, real estate issues, partnership agreements, etc. Arnold Law also has resources in the cannabis community to assist clients in growing their business and this industry, including contractors for building marijuana grow rooms, marketing experts, grow experts, business experts, etc. — all familiar with this industry. To schedule an appointment for business advice, call 541-338-9111.