About this product
Indica Hybrid with berry smell and flavor.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner.
About this brand
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.
