Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.
