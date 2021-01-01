Loading…
Eskimo Dawg

by Aroma Cannabis
We crossed our Alaskan Blackberry with Chemdawg 91 it's thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdawg strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence. it descends from a Thai landrace strain.
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.