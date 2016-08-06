About this product
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
About this strain
Golden Pineapple
Golden Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
340 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.
