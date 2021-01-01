About this product
We re-introduce strain specific Kief to our Award winning Flower creating a stoney concoction.
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.
