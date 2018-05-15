About this product
We crossed our Alaskan Blackberry F2 with this unique indica which appropriately channels the President’s famous message of ‘Change’ as it invigorates and inspires. Daughter of indica Afghani and mostly sativa hybrid OG Kush, Obama Kush sets itself apart from other indicas through its cerebral stimulation and euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for all levels of patients looking for a balanced experience, as it offers powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral uplift that does not stimulate appetite or put you to sleep. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
About this strain
Obama Kush
This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
Obama Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
520 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.