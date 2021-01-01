About this product
Black Cherry Soda is a hybrid strain named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes make up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo. Combined they create a Kool-aid like flavor profile with an even hybrid feeling.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.