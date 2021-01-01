Loading…
Purple Magoo

by Aroma Cannabis
Black Cherry Soda is a hybrid strain named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes make up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo. Combined they create a Kool-aid like flavor profile with an even hybrid feeling.
Aroma Cannabis
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon.
2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2.
We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price.
Oregonian Owned and Operated.