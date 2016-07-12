About this product
HYBRID
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 79.66%
TERPS: 6.99%
About this strain
This strain emerged from the Humboldt County, California and that area’s telephone area code is the source of its numerical moniker. It’s a cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush. 707 Headband plants flower in 9 to 11 weeks and usually have large yields. This strain is known to have high THC levels and can be strong, but it’s balanced enough to leave most consumers feeling calm and creative rather than sleepy. Because of this, it’s often used to treat tension and anxiety.
707 effects
Reported by real people like you
308 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
47% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
