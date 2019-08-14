About this product
Cultivated by Higher Minds Horticulture
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
12% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
