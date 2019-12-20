About this strain
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
88 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!