About this strain
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,985 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!