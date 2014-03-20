About this product
INDICA | THC 70.89% | CBD 1.4% | TC 82.29% | TERPS 11.25%
About this strain
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,946 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
