About this strain
Gobbstopper effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
