Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
