About this strain
Gorilla Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!