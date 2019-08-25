About this strain
Grape Vine effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
54% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
27% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
