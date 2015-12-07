About this product
Shatter HYBRID
Total Cannabinoids: 81.946%
Terps: 6.15%
About this strain
Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.
Hippie Crippler effects
Reported by real people like you
106 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
