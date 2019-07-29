Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Kosher Dawg Pull-n-Snap 1g

by Artifact Extracts
HybridTHC 23%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Kosher Dawg
Kosher Dawg

Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.

Kosher Dawg effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
63% of people report feeling focused
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!