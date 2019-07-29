About this strain
Kosher Dawg
Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.
Kosher Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
63% of people report feeling focused
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!