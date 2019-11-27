About this strain
Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.
Kosher Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
54% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
