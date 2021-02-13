Loading…
Logo for the brand Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts

Point Break Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

63.89% THC
0.14% CBD

Point Break effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
34% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
17% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
13% of people report feeling uplifted
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!