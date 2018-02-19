About this strain
The Real McCoy by The Flying Dutchmen is the progeny of a Hawaiian mother crossed with The Pure (AKA Original Skunk No.1). This heir of two classic old school genetics grows forest green buds accented by subtle purples hues. Its aroma is a combination of spilt oil and pungent skunk. The high is front-loaded by cerebral euphoria ideal for people watching, enjoying nature, or soaking in your favorite album. Its flavor is a complex layering of sweet floral tastes with funky and woody tones. The Real McCoy is great for relieving stress, relaxing your mind, and calibrating your focus with the present moment.
