About this strain
Royal Highness effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!