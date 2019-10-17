About this strain
Scooby Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
153 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
