Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
