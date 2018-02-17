About this strain
Sidetracked effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!