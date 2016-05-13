Artifact Extracts
Silver Train Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 12%CBD —
About this product
Silver Train is cultivated by Oregon Cannabis Authority and its parents are two uplifting strains: Super Silver Haze x Trainwreck.
Silver Train effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
