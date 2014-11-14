About this strain
Sour Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
