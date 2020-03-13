About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
Triple Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
