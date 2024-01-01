We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Artisan Grown
Where Quality is Never an Accident
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
7 products
Flower
Blackberry Fire
by Artisan Grown
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Sexy Time
by Artisan Grown
THC 19.9%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Artisan Grown
THC 22.14%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream
by Artisan Grown
THC 16.66%
CBD 0%
Flower
GG4
by Artisan Grown
THC 25.53%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Artisan Grown
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Key Lime Pie
by Artisan Grown
THC 21.28%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Artisan Grown
Catalog
Cannabis