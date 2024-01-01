Logo for the brand Artisan Grown

Artisan Grown

Where Quality is Never an Accident
All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

7 products
Product image for Blackberry Fire
Flower
Blackberry Fire
by Artisan Grown
Product image for Sexy Time
Flower
Sexy Time
by Artisan Grown
THC 19.9%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Wedding Cake
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Artisan Grown
THC 22.14%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream
Flower
Blue Dream
by Artisan Grown
THC 16.66%
CBD 0%
Product image for GG4
Flower
GG4
by Artisan Grown
THC 25.53%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Artisan Grown
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Key Lime Pie
Flower
Key Lime Pie
by Artisan Grown
THC 21.28%
CBD 0%