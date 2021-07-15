About this product
Indica-dominant hybrid with legendary genetics. Pungent florals leave you floating, energetic feeling in micro doses or go for a sedative punch.
Palate and Aroma: Berry, Sweet, Floral
Palate and Aroma: Berry, Sweet, Floral
About this strain
Gooberry, also known as "Goo Berry" or "Gooberry OG," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain descended from legendary parents Afgoo and Blueberry. This fruity, spicy strain will leave you giggling on your couch with its high THC content. Consumers highly recommend this strain for night time use to treat pain and insomnia, and it's sure to leave you with the munchies. Like most indicas, Gooberry will flower in 7-9 weeks with a short, bushy structure.
Gooberry effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Artizen Cannabis
Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.