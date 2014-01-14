Artizen Cannabis
LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
A pre roll by Artizen. LA Confidential is a widely-popular, nearly pure, extremely potent, late-night Indica-lover's strain with a skunk-y pine aroma and candy-like taste of coffee, lemon and hash. A mix of Afghani and OG LA Affie, this quick-acting hybrid is happy, optimistic, deeply relaxing and thought-producing and (probably) best-suited for sedentary activities like eating, laughing and watching cartoons.
LA Confidential effects
Reported by real people like you
972 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
