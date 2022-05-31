About this strain
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.
About this brand
Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far.
We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.