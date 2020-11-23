About this strain
Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, Early Lemon Berry crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX (the Pink Grapefruit pheno). Offering a relaxing high, Early Lemon Berry is a great choice for daydreamers looking to create. Consumers can expect notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.
Early Lemon Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
94% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!