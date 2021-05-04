Ascend
Motorbreath HTE Dab Dropper 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!