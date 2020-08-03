About this strain
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
Sour Pebbles effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
52% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!