Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers which transmit information throughout the brain. Emotional trauma, addictive drugs, and alcohol damage or destroy those neurotransmitters. By studying the research of neuroscientists, our founder discovered the use of targeted amino acids in certain foods naturally repairs and restores damaged neurotransmitters. When you provide the body with the essential nutrients it requires, the brain will heal itself. This is why targeted amino acid therapy has been so successful for treating specific issues, like addiction, depression, anxiety, and ADHD without the harmful side effects associated with prescription drugs.