About this product
Aster Farms x Potli EVOO infused with our strain Blood Orange (Doc OG x Tangie). 8mg THC per serving with dosing spoon. Can be served hot (up to 375 degrees) or cold. Locally sourced and packaged with the cannabis and olives grown in the same area. Provides relaxing, euphoric effects.
About this brand
Aster Farms
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature. Woman and legacy owned.